Roses Are Red, Violets Are Blue, Introducing Emoji Reactions Because We ❤️  You

Forget the candy hearts, the bouquet of roses, and the milk chocolate Cupid. This year we want to give you the greatest Valentine’s Day gift of all: emoji reactions in Trello. We figured there was no better way to say 🙌 for being so 🏆, by making us 😂 on social media, for 🚀 so many inspiring projects, and creating a community that makes us feel 😍. Thank you!

Emoji reactions are now live on Trello card comments. Anyone leaving a comment on a Trello card can also add an emoji reaction. So when amazing things happen in Trello, don’t limit your celebration to just words—you can also get... emojinal 😂. To add a reaction to a comment, just click the emoji icon beneath the comment and select an emoji. Or, click an emoji that has already been added to reinforce the feels.

Want to get a quick team pulse on an idea, graphic, or doc? Have your team react with 👍 or 👎 emoji, or perhaps 👀 if they need a few minutes to take a look. Of course, always mind your please and thank-yous with 🙏 , and make sure to drop plenty of 🙌 , 🏆, and 😊 when great things happen. Recognize that collaboration should often be 😂 and 😍 , and make sure ❤️ doesn’t turn to 💔 when a project doesn’t 🚀 on time. That means teamwork is key!

Today’s launch of emoji reactions is currently available on the web, with a set of 12 emoji (👍 , 👎 , 🙌 , 🙏 , 👀 , 🚀, 🏆 , 😊 , 😂 , 😍 , ❤️ , and💔 ), and reactions can be applied to card comments.

Don’t fret, though, this is just the beginning. In the coming months we will be rolling out to iOS and Android, expanding to the full emoji set, supporting custom emoji, and more.

Will You Be Our Trellotine?

In the spirit of Valentine’s Day, we’ve created a set of collaboration themed valentines cards. Or, as we like to call them: Trellotines! Because what better way is there to show your board buddies and card colleagues some appreciation than with productivity puns?

It just takes two steps to copy and paste these emoji valentines onto your Trello boards as teamwork-boosting card covers:

Scroll down for six different #Trellotine ways to say "I appreciate you" to your teammates today!

Let us know in the comments: Which emoji would you like us to add to Trello next?