Introducing The New Trello Power-Ups Directory

We are excited to announce a brand new way to discover, enable, and manage Power-Ups on your Trello boards! The new Power-Ups directory has a host of cool features such as search, categories, editorial content, featured Power-Ups, and more.

Now it’s easier than ever to find the perfect Power-Ups for your workflow, and add your favorite features and integrations to your Trello boards. That means less digging for information and more productivity.

To access the directory, on your Trello board go to Menu > Power-Ups, and you are instantly taken to a whole new integrated world.

A Brief History Of Power-Ups

Since the launch of Trello’s Power-Ups platform in 2016, which allowed for developers to build their own Power-Ups, the excitement and growth in the platform has far outpaced the capabilities of our original directory.

Today there are over 80 public Power-Ups for popular apps like Slack, Google Drive, and Bitbucket, in addition to thousands of private custom Power-Ups built to serve unique business needs.

From top left: Trello Power-Ups directory in 2013, 2016, and today

If you are unfamiliar with Power-Ups, they are additional features and integrations that can be enabled on boards to provide a custom-fit Trello experience for your specific use case. For instance, Power-Ups can be used to add a calendar to your board or custom fields to cards, create automations with Butler and Zapier, or pull in up-to-date information from apps like Evernote, InVision, and Dropbox.

You can enable one Power-Up on any Trello board for free. Business Class and Enterprise teams can enable unlimited Power-Ups on their boards.

Let’s take a tour!

From Overwhelmed To Ooh-La-La

One thing you will notice right away is that the new Power-Ups directory has moved from the very narrow board menu into its own flashy new digs.

To access the directory, click the “Power-Ups” button in the menu, and brace yourself for something fresh and amazing.

Make sure to check out the “Featured” section, which highlights some of our favorite Power-Ups in the section Taco’s Picks. You can also check out articles on how to maximize the capabilities of Power-Ups and incorporate them into different use cases. We’ll be updating this content regularly as exciting new Power-Ups are released.

Take notice of the sleek new navigation capabilities on the left most side of the directory. This is where you can quickly search for Power-Ups, browse by category, as well as manage the Power-Ups you currently have enabled.

If your team has created custom Power-Ups, they can be enabled and managed in the Custom section.

Enabling Power-Ups (Read: Super Powers)

To enable a Power-Up on your board, click the “Enable” button next to the Power-Up. Once a Power-Up is enabled, settings can be changed by clicking the gear icon next to the Power-Up. If you want to learn more about a specific Power-Up, click on it to view a detailed listing that includes features and screenshots.

Please note that many third party Power-Ups, such as OneDrive, GitHub, etc., will require an account with that service that must be authorized when enabling the Power-Up. Also, some third party Power-Ups may have additional subscription fees for use.

A Quick Thank You

Of course, this is just the beginning. Expect even more awesome Power-Ups in the pipeline, continuous improvements to our listings, and more great content.

We wouldn’t be here today if it weren’t for the amazing developers and partners that have built not only Power-Ups, but also new businesses on the Power-Ups platform. Thank you all!

If you are a developer that wants to build Power-Ups, learn more at https://developers.trello.com/.

We want to know: Which Power-Ups are essential to your Trello boards? Or, which ones would you love to see next? Let us know in the comments.

